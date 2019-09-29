PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on shares of PBF Logistics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

PBFX stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86. PBF Logistics has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $23.69.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $82.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.73 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 50.22%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. This is an increase from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.19%.

In related news, Director Karen Berriman Davis acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,256.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $137,748. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 21.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 51.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

