Pelatro’s (PTRO) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Pelatro (LON:PTRO) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Pelatro stock opened at GBX 54 ($0.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. Pelatro has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 98 ($1.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.19.

Pelatro Company Profile

Pelatro Plc engages in the development and sale of precision marketing software for B2C applications. The company provides insights on behaviors of each customer; and multi-channel campaign management software that enables contextualized and personalized solutions for end users. It helps telecom companies to understand their customer's requirements at an individual level.

