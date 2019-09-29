Penta (PNT) Price Down 11% Over Last Week

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Penta has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Penta has a market cap of $3.41 million and $110,001.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, HitBTC, LBank and HADAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00190294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.01021076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00021222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00088370 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta launched on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,995,354,321 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF.

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, LBank, BCEX, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

