PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 10,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $135.60. 3,559,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,684,285. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $104.53 and a 1-year high of $139.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.79.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

