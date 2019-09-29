Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

POFCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Petrofac from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS POFCF remained flat at $$5.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $8.65.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.