Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology’s (PFV) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFV. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €131.00 ($152.33) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a €116.00 ($134.88) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €136.33 ($158.53).

Shares of PFV opened at €123.10 ($143.14) on Wednesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1-year low of €102.30 ($118.95) and a 1-year high of €153.60 ($178.60). The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 21.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €133.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

