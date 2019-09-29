Phocas Financial Corp. Cuts Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,781 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bancorp makes up approximately 1.4% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.68% of Eagle Bancorp worth $12,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3,635.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,802,000 after buying an additional 266,149 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth $302,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 30.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 34,558 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth $418,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $104,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,720.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $44.83. The stock had a trading volume of 143,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.59. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $60.77.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.37 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

