Phocas Financial Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,582 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.33% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 652,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,856,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,804,000 after buying an additional 95,117 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,219 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $47,870.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,650.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 3,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIBK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.22. 143,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.69. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 52-week low of $34.61 and a 52-week high of $46.51.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

