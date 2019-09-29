Phocas Financial Corp. Lowers Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,396,661 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 149,853 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.61% of Callon Petroleum worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.4% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 540,255 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 540,255 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 6.6% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 6.4% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 46,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPE. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.32.

Shares of CPE stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.45. 12,094,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,251,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $167.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

