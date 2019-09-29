Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New $78,000 Investment in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

In related news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $8,893,530.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,962.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,914 shares of company stock worth $10,315,651. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,111,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,821. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.67. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $112.05. The stock has a market cap of $144.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.