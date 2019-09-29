Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 13,586 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,391 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,586 shares during the period. ANI Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 294,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,236,000 after acquiring an additional 54,686 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,071,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.37. The company had a trading volume of 92,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average of $72.23. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $86.96.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 19,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total value of $1,423,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 98,451 shares of company stock worth $7,006,801 in the last 90 days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANIP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

