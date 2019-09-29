Phocas Financial Corp. Takes $32,000 Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth about $258,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ACC. Capital One Financial raised American Campus Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Argus raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

ACC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.93. 515,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,033. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average is $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $49.33.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.82 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 9.27%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Read More: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.