Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 272.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 189.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Nomura boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.56. 3,373,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,737. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $59.96 and a 1 year high of $85.22. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.85.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

