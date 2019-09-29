Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Ameriprise Financial worth $10,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.54. 906,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,484. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $153.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.88.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

