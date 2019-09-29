Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 6,400 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Nucor by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Nucor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 47,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in Nucor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Nucor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 7,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $406,292.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,100,280.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leon J. Topalian sold 5,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $327,413.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,283,276.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,601. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NUE traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.01. 1,809,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.56. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $66.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.06. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Nucor had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.00%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

