Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Ingram purchased 20,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,085,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,006 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $174,047.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,281. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 376.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PNFP traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $61.60.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.44 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.