Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 4,790,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,533. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $44.97 and a 12 month high of $81.90.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 46.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

PLNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $72.50 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 59,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.