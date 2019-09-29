Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Bought by HG Vora Capital Management LLC

HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,550,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950,000 shares during the quarter. Playa Hotels & Resorts comprises about 2.5% of HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $35,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 538.9% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 353.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLYA. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $11.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 130,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,405. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.32. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.71 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

