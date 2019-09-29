Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.96.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $3.00 price target on Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

PLUG stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,506,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,603. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88. The company has a market cap of $667.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.47. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.94.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.47 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,435.09% and a negative net margin of 44.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $10,731,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $2,800,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,247,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,557,000 after acquiring an additional 922,937 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,316,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 836,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

