Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 140,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,000. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 78.2% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,804.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of INDA stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $33.46. 5,945,100 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

