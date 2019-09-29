Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Sells 23,711 Shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd decreased its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,858,131 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 23,711 shares during the period. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA makes up 10.5% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned about 1.13% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA worth $43,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.6% in the second quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,259,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,993,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 181.6% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 78.9% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 195,320 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 86,125 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 39.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,467 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 24,024 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 1.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BVN traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.71. 1,309,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,036. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $216.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.47 million. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. On average, analysts predict that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

BVN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

