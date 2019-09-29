Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,807 shares during the quarter. Pool makes up 1.7% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 4.18% of Pool worth $319,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.63, for a total value of $855,855.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,251.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 14,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total value of $2,766,451.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,519,399.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,885 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Sidoti downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Pool from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 price target on Pool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.40.

POOL traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.52. 136,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,134. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.83 and a fifty-two week high of $204.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.01. Pool had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

