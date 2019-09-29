Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

POOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 target price on Pool and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens increased their target price on Pool from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pool from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Pool from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.40.

POOL opened at $199.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Pool has a one year low of $136.83 and a one year high of $204.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 8.14%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pool news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $1,731,286.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,342,978.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.93 per share, for a total transaction of $56,379.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,279,092.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,965 shares of company stock worth $9,560,885 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

