PotCoin (POT) Trading Down 17.2% This Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Tux Exchange. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $293.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,012.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.07 or 0.02100764 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.31 or 0.02703784 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00668434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013042 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00691537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00056315 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00461245 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012561 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 222,772,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.