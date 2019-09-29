Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $36.00 price target on shares of Premier and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premier has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.29.

NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.20. 1,109,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,681. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. Premier has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Premier had a net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 2,287 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $84,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,015 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $70,625.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,815.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,315 shares of company stock valued at $416,586. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Premier by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 64,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Premier by 63.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Premier by 5.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

