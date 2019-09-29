Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 378,564 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,395,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378,564 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.95% of LivaNova worth $172,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 376.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,299,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,437,000 after buying an additional 1,816,788 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 22.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,390,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,046,000 after purchasing an additional 259,369 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in LivaNova by 11.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,322,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,136,000 after purchasing an additional 136,777 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in LivaNova by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 778,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,336,000 after purchasing an additional 24,561 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.90. The stock had a trading volume of 437,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,148. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $64.80 and a one year high of $126.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average is $77.12.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). LivaNova had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $120,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,325 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $90.00 target price on shares of LivaNova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.57.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

