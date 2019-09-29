Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,950,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,203 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.38% of Activision Blizzard worth $139,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,619,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,831,000 after purchasing an additional 573,043 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 47,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 710.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $542,964.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,463.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,095. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.33. 7,800,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,058,695. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

