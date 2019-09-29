Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 119,112 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,554,514 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 119,112 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 7.71% of TowneBank worth $151,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 2nd quarter worth $9,290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,932,000 after acquiring an additional 65,244 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,114,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,394,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 35,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, TowneBank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

TOWN traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.82. 147,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,668. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TowneBank has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $31.27.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $144.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

