Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 358,691 Shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,056,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,691 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.36% of Capri worth $71,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol purchased 363,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $9,975,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capri stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,272. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.32. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $70.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Capri had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Argus started coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Capri to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on Capri from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.23.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

