Primecap Management Co. CA Has $205.34 Million Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,246,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74,400 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 8.07% of PROS worth $205,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PROS by 15.9% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,479,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,865,000 after purchasing an additional 888,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PROS by 45.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,498,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,038,000 after acquiring an additional 781,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PROS by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,234,000 after acquiring an additional 185,835 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PROS by 226.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,070,000 after acquiring an additional 691,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in PROS by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 926,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on PROS in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on PROS from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PROS from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.27.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.83. 422,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.16. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $75.39.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.41 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,373 shares in the company, valued at $7,843,597.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $143,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 809,388 shares of company stock worth $58,360,668. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

