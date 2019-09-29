Primecap Management Co. CA Has $63.51 Million Stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 8.05% of Cerus worth $63,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Cerus by 57.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 13.4% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 259,932 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 34.2% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 669,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 170,707 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 11.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,493,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,731,000 after buying an additional 853,589 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 8.4% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,936,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after buying an additional 149,400 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $159,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 16,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $82,384.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,903 shares of company stock valued at $394,513 in the last ninety days. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CERS. ValuEngine downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on Cerus in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cerus in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of Cerus stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 685,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,478. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 98.69% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

