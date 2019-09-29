Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 510,000 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,116,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $145,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 17,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in United Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 25,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 41,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.67.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,279. The stock has a market cap of $118.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $100.48 and a one year high of $144.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.72.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $567,012.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $633,157.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,111,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

