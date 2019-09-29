Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 4,524,779 Shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,772,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,524,779 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 2.70% of Micro Focus International worth $255,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 116.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 55.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

MFGP has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Micro Focus International in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Micro Focus International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Micro Focus International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.46.

Shares of NYSE:MFGP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. 703,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. Micro Focus International PLC – has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $27.32.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.562 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

