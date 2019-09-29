Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,026,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.19% of Teradyne worth $97,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,613,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,656,000 after buying an additional 36,924 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 24.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,084,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,613,000 after purchasing an additional 985,600 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 10.5% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,839,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,063,000 after purchasing an additional 270,238 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 20.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,362,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,121,000 after purchasing an additional 396,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Teradyne by 25.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,809,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,071,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TER traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,267. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average of $47.98. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $59.75.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.72 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $571,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,570 shares of company stock worth $1,978,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

