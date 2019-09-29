Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,201,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,566 shares during the period. Primerica accounts for about 2.7% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Primerica worth $503,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

NYSE:PRI traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $127.37. 215,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,167. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $132.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.23.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $504.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.84 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Primerica’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $239,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,198.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $332,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $929,550. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

