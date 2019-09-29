Private Capital Group LLC Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,053,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,854,315,000 after acquiring an additional 144,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,428,269,000 after acquiring an additional 194,230 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,084,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,774,000 after acquiring an additional 34,085 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,814,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,623,000 after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 44.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,248,000 after acquiring an additional 278,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ANSYS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Griffin Securities raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,174 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.26, for a total transaction of $252,715.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.09. The company had a trading volume of 517,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,246. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.09. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.80 and a twelve month high of $220.82.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $370.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.