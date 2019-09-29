Private Capital Group LLC Has $145,000 Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 172.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $34,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 130.0% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.78. 526,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,501. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.06. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $99.15 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.65%.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.38, for a total transaction of $490,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,181,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $207,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,429 shares in the company, valued at $21,953,506.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,600 shares of company stock worth $3,611,368 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hershey to $133.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.93.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

