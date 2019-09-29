Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,376 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 448.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,717,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,980,000 after acquiring an additional 146,146 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 250.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in EPR Properties by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,017,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,904,000 after acquiring an additional 80,515 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in EPR Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 879,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,577,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 619,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32,256 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.56. 249,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,710. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average is $76.99. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $62.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.52). EPR Properties had a net margin of 41.51% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $219,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

