Private Capital Group LLC Sells 1,107 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 31.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 7,113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $593,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,969.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,879,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,162 shares of company stock worth $1,733,497 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Shares of NYSE:SF traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 314,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,745. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.88. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.94 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

