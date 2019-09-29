Prometeus (PROM) Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Prometeus has a market cap of $939,435.00 and approximately $816,108.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One Prometeus token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00003037 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012573 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00190100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.62 or 0.01028345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00021009 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00088057 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus' total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,850,000 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

