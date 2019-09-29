Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Short Interest Down 15.6% in September

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,890,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 18,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PSEC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.64. 1,306,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,363. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $7.39. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSEC shares. TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 139,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $894,470.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,460,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,549,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Barry purchased 237,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,508,013.38. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,906,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,004,363.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the second quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 12.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

