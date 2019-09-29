Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.84 per share, with a total value of $209,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.68 per share, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,527.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,669,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,749,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 22,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRU traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.16. 2,150,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,152. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $106.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

