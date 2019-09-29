Prudential PLC Acquires 2,440,177 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4,396.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,495,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440,177 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $75,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5,801.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $396,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,711,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,271,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205,071 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,709,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 3,947,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $119,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,510 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 2,992,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,876,000 after acquiring an additional 847,972 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.72. 54,091,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,407,152. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 3.07. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $907,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,299,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,706,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 809,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,608,914.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,716,908 shares of company stock valued at $55,473,703. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $36.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.04.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

