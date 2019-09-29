Prudential PLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,491,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,727,000. Prudential PLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 203,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 32,419 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 186,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after buying an additional 25,754 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 64,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.36. 173,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,194. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.39.

