Prudential PLC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,685,636 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 263,524 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $96,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 3,730 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Nomura set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $76,285.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,896.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,698 shares of company stock worth $1,133,593 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $60.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,799,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,239,457. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.71. The company has a market cap of $249.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

