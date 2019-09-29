Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 23,909.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 875,100 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.17% of Baxter International worth $71,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BAX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

NYSE BAX traded down $1.80 on Friday, reaching $85.93. 2,169,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,444. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.93.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $522,904.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,202.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $696,658.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $1,235,359 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

