Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 26.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 987,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,962 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $108,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $238,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.57. 5,589,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,806,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.16. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $78.49 and a 12 month high of $125.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. TheStreet downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

