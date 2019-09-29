Prudential PLC Increases Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 330,186 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.36% of Garmin worth $57,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other news, insider Min H. Kao sold 430,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $32,478,567.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,779,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,204,535.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 87,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $7,012,197.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,799,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,494,148.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,357,322 shares of company stock valued at $421,228,314. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.81. The stock had a trading volume of 697,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,815. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.98 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.63 and its 200-day moving average is $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Garmin had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Garmin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.66.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.