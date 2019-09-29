Prudential PLC Makes New $87.97 Million Investment in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,038,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,966,000. Prudential PLC owned 0.55% of Franco Nevada as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Franco Nevada by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Franco Nevada by 311.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Franco Nevada during the second quarter worth about $4,153,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Franco Nevada by 128.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franco Nevada by 27.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Shares of FNV stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.63. The stock had a trading volume of 494,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,726. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $101.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 79.17, a PEG ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.03.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Franco Nevada’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.439 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. GMP Securities lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.65.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.