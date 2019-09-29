Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,629,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 771,700 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 2.47% of Avnet worth $119,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth $1,145,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 88,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth $1,358,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 330,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Avnet to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Avnet in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Avnet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of AVT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.10. The company had a trading volume of 580,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,357. Avnet has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $49.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.84.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th.

Avnet declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 13,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $595,036.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Philip R. Gallagher sold 24,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,062,644.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,519.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

